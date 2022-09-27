HortNZ Says RSE Cap Increase Is ‘Good News’

Horticulture New Zealand has welcomed the Government’s decision to increase the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme cap to 19,000 for the coming season.

‘This decision gives growers confidence to continue to invest as they go into the 2022-2023 harvest season,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Nadine Tunley.

‘Any decision that helps our industry address its chronic labour shortage is good news.’

Nadine says the horticulture industry is eager to continue to work with the Government on a substantive review of the RSE scheme, to ensure it is fit for purpose and delivers for the Pacific and its people, as well as our horticulture industry.

‘We want to build on the past 15 years and ensure the ongoing success of the scheme in a post-Covid world.’

