HortNZ Says RSE Cap Increase Is ‘Good News’
Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ
Horticulture New Zealand has welcomed the Government’s
decision to increase the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE)
scheme cap to 19,000 for the coming season.
‘This
decision gives growers confidence to continue to invest as
they go into the 2022-2023 harvest season,’ says HortNZ
Chief Executive, Nadine Tunley.
‘Any decision that
helps our industry address its chronic labour shortage is
good news.’
Nadine says the horticulture industry is
eager to continue to work with the Government on a
substantive review of the RSE scheme, to ensure it is fit
for purpose and delivers for the Pacific and its people, as
well as our horticulture industry.
‘We want to build
on the past 15 years and ensure the ongoing success of the
scheme in a post-Covid
world.’
© Scoop Media
