Fun Day To Launch Pump Track, Drag Strip In McLeans Forest

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 6:17 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

On Sunday 2 October, Environment Canterbury will officially open the new pump track and drag strip at McLeans Forest. The launch day will include bike races, prizes, track demonstrations and a sausage sizzle.

Parks and Forests Manager Chuck Dowdell said the new features will be an asset to the community.

“We are delighted to launch the new pump track and drag strip, where mountain bike riders can build their skills and have fun. We’re hoping this will also encourage new riders to get out there and have a go. We see this as added value to the offerings at McLeans Island,” Dowdell said.

Races for fastest lap, longest pump (no pedalling), and drag races will take place throughout the day. Regional park rangers will award prizes to race winners and will also hand out spot prizes on the day.

Experienced mountain bike riders from the Christchurch Singletrack Club will demonstrate how to use the pump track at about 10.00am, 11.00am, noon and 1.00pm.

