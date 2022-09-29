Darby Must Tell Voters About 'Cyclavia Sundays'

Emails obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act confirm that Councillor Chris Darby (North Shore) has been lobbying Waka Kotahi to close a lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge for cycling on Sundays.

In an email to Councillor Darby on 21 June 2021, cycling advocate Bevan Woodward from Movement Trust wrote that a Waka Kotahi paper titled “Opening the Auckland Harbour Bridge for Events” was a ‘good “foot in the door” towards making one lane permanently available (or at least getting the 3 month trial place)’. In response to Mr. Woodward’s comment, Councillor Darby wrote: ‘Give me a few days and I’ll chase now.’

Councillor Darby then emailed Auckland Council Chief Executive Jim Stabback to request that he confer with Auckland Transport and Eke Panuku about a proposal to allow cycling over the Harbour Bridge on Sundays. However, a subsequent email from Waka Kotahi confirmed that the national transport agency was yet to approach Auckland Council.

It now appears that the proposal – which Councillor Darby called 'Cyclavia Sundays' – is likely to go ahead in November, with a series of Sunday morning events. In Feburary, Radio New Zealand reported that the first event was likely to cost taxpayers $700,000.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “Councillor Darby was asked by locals at a public meeting on the North Shore last week if he supported bikes on the bridge. He dodged the question.”

“Well, it’s clear from the evidence that Councillor Darby does want bikes on the bridge. So why is he hiding it? Given his slogan of ‘getting things done’ one would expect Councillor Darby to be touting Cyclavia Sundays as a major victory.”

The email thread released by Auckland Council is available here.

