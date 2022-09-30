Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ChoctoberFest Starts Tomorrow In Porirua

Friday, 30 September 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

ChoctoberFest is coming to Porirua - the home of Whittaker’s chocolate.

Throughout October, 17 Porirua hospitality businesses will be offering unique new creations, all featuring iconic Whittaker’s chocolate.

Porirua City Council has created ChoctoberFest as a way to showcase the city’s fantastic hospitality businesses, while celebrating the much-loved Whittaker’s brand, made right here in Porirua.

For the whole month, 16 Porirua cafés will be serving up unique chocolate drinks, vying for the title of Top of the Chocs, and from 8-16 October, 10 Porirua cafés will offer delicious baked treats as part of the Whittaker’s Bake Off.

The names are as varied as the creations, with entries such as Whittaker’s Banoffee Slice, Caramel Sliced Hot Chocolate, Elsdon Brown Butter S’more, Raspberry Gateau Hot Chocolate, Dark Doris Top to Bottom, Whittakers-tini, and Right in the Nuts.

Visit poriruacity.govt.nz/choctoberfest to see everything that’s on offer and once you’ve tried them, rate your favourites.

Reuben Friend, Council’s General Manager Community and Partnerships, says with an array of hot and cold drinks, imaginative baked creations, vegan options and even a cocktail, the hardest part will be picking what to try first.

"There’s no doubt that the past few years have been tough on local businesses, so opportunities like this give them a chance to show the city and wider region what they’ve got to offer," he says.

"We’re over the moon to have Whittaker’s supporting our first ever ChoctoberFest. We know how much Kiwis love Whittaker’s, so we invite people from far and wide to come visit us in Porirua and try something delicious.

"We want this to be an annual event for Porirua City and we can’t wait to get stuck in."

Follow @ChoctoberFestPorirua on Facebook for sneak peaks, behind the scenes and to win vouchers. Visit poriruacity.govt.nz/choctoberfest for all the info.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 