Immediate Action Needed On Voting Accessibility

Mayoral candidate Kirsty Pickett has called on the Southland District Council to open all its offices this week so people can hand-deliver their voting papers and have confidence their vote will be counted.

“The council is legally responsible for running the elections so must take immediate action to remedy the shambles created by delayed postal deliveries that threatens to undermine this year’s local government elections,” she said.

“This is a situation calling for strong and decisive leadership, so here it is: I have today written an open letter to Southland District Council Mayor Gary Tong and Chief Executive Cameron McIntosh calling on them to ensure every council office in the district is open and accessible to ratepayers and residents every day this week up to midday on Saturday for the purpose of receiving hand-delivered voting papers for this year’s election.”

“We have a unique situation in the Southland District where the council’s head office is located outside of the district it represents. Of the seven satellite offices, only three are open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday. The remainder offer reduced hours that differ depending on the location. It’s critically important that steps are taken to keep these offices open this week to support the democratic process, and that those times and locations are well publicised.”

“Furthermore, I am seeking a guarantee that every vote received at a council ballot box up to and including midway on Saturday will be counted as a valid vote.”

“Errors and mishaps are an inevitable part of life but, ultimately, we are judged on the way we respond and repair. I have always had the mantra that when you mess up you fess up, then you front it and fix it – this is the council culture voters can expect with me as their Mayor.”

“There will be time to analyse what’s gone wrong later, right now we just need to do everything in our power to make sure that everyone who wants to have their say can, and that every vote counts and is counted.”

That meant there was also an onus on Southland District residents to step up, Pickett said.

“If we truly want to stem the tide of centralisation, and to continue to look after our own affairs with the sole focus on achieving the best outcomes for Southland, we need to show that we are active participants in our democratic processes. To stand up on behalf of our community, our elected Mayor, Councillors and Community Board members need a real mandate. Every vote adds up to show we are a strong community who give a damn.”

“As well as demanding that Council does it's part by making it easy for people to cast their vote, I am also calling on Southlanders to do what they do best and look out for and help each other. I’m asking people to use their social networks to ensure their friends and neighbours have a means of getting their votes to the ballot box in time. That may mean offering to collect and deliver voting papers if you’re going to be travelling to a location where votes can be received manually.”

“I will be adding information to my website www.kirstypickett.nz and facebook page www.facebook.com/kirstypickettformayor about where and when people can hand-deliver their voting papers and I urge people to share this information among their own networks so that nobody is left out.”

