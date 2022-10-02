Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Immediate Action Needed On Voting Accessibility

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Kirsty Pickett

Mayoral candidate Kirsty Pickett has called on the Southland District Council to open all its offices this week so people can hand-deliver their voting papers and have confidence their vote will be counted.

“The council is legally responsible for running the elections so must take immediate action to remedy the shambles created by delayed postal deliveries that threatens to undermine this year’s local government elections,” she said.

“This is a situation calling for strong and decisive leadership, so here it is: I have today written an open letter to Southland District Council Mayor Gary Tong and Chief Executive Cameron McIntosh calling on them to ensure every council office in the district is open and accessible to ratepayers and residents every day this week up to midday on Saturday for the purpose of receiving hand-delivered voting papers for this year’s election.”

“We have a unique situation in the Southland District where the council’s head office is located outside of the district it represents. Of the seven satellite offices, only three are open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday. The remainder offer reduced hours that differ depending on the location. It’s critically important that steps are taken to keep these offices open this week to support the democratic process, and that those times and locations are well publicised.”

“Furthermore, I am seeking a guarantee that every vote received at a council ballot box up to and including midway on Saturday will be counted as a valid vote.”

“Errors and mishaps are an inevitable part of life but, ultimately, we are judged on the way we respond and repair. I have always had the mantra that when you mess up you fess up, then you front it and fix it – this is the council culture voters can expect with me as their Mayor.”

“There will be time to analyse what’s gone wrong later, right now we just need to do everything in our power to make sure that everyone who wants to have their say can, and that every vote counts and is counted.”

That meant there was also an onus on Southland District residents to step up, Pickett said.

“If we truly want to stem the tide of centralisation, and to continue to look after our own affairs with the sole focus on achieving the best outcomes for Southland, we need to show that we are active participants in our democratic processes. To stand up on behalf of our community, our elected Mayor, Councillors and Community Board members need a real mandate. Every vote adds up to show we are a strong community who give a damn.”

“As well as demanding that Council does it's part by making it easy for people to cast their vote, I am also calling on Southlanders to do what they do best and look out for and help each other. I’m asking people to use their social networks to ensure their friends and neighbours have a means of getting their votes to the ballot box in time. That may mean offering to collect and deliver voting papers if you’re going to be travelling to a location where votes can be received manually.”

“I will be adding information to my website www.kirstypickett.nz and facebook page www.facebook.com/kirstypickettformayor about where and when people can hand-deliver their voting papers and I urge people to share this information among their own networks so that nobody is left out.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kirsty Pickett on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 