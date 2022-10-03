Serious Crash, Napier - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Douglas McLean Avenue and Herrick Street, Marewa.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported around 5:10pm.

Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured.

The road will be closed for some time and diversions will be in place while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

