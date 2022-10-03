Serious Crash, Napier - Eastern
Monday, 3 October 2022, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of Douglas McLean Avenue and Herrick
Street, Marewa.
The crash, involving two vehicles, was
reported around 5:10pm.
Initial indications are that
one person is seriously injured.
The road will be
closed for some time and diversions will be in place while
emergency services attend the scene.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and use an alternative
route.
