Holdom Wins Third Term As Mayor In NPDC Elections

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Neil Holdom provisionally elected for his third term as New Plymouth District Mayor.

Early progress* results for Mayor, Councillors and Community Board members for NPDC have incumbent Neil Holdom set to return to the top job.

The results, which don’t include votes cast yesterday or today, or special votes have:

  • Holdom is provisionally elected as Mayor with 9880 votes. He was followed by Dinnie Moeahu (3743) and Murray Chong (3733).
  • Te Waka McLeod is our first councillor in the Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa (Māori ward) gaining 619 votes ahead of Maia Hoengarangi Bailey on 242.
  • Murray Chong, Gordon Brown, David Bublitz Bali Haque, Bryan Vickery and Anneka Carlson have been provisionally elected in the Kaitake-Ngāmotu General Ward
  • Tony Bedford takes out the North General Ward with 2082 votes ahead of Richard Bill Simpson.
  • Dinnie Moeahu, Harry Duynhoven, Sam Bennett, Max Brough and Amanda Clinton-Gohdes. Provisionally elected New Plymouth district councillors at large.

Please note these results are subject to change and not final until validated by the Electoral Commission.

As the only candidate for the Kōhanga Moa General Ward, Marie Pearce has been elected unopposed as was the Clifton Community Board with just four candidates for four positions.

NPDC Interim Chief Executive Miriam Taris congratulated the successful candidates.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the newly elected members over the next weeks. It’s exciting to see the mix of some familiar as well as some new faces who will sit around the table over the next three years and will have big decisions to make.

“I also want to thank all those who made the effort to vote.”

The complete progress results for all candidates, including those running for seats on the Inglewood, Puketapu-Bell Block, Kaitake and Waitara Community Boards is available on the NPDC website.

* These progress results reflect voting papers processed to date, but do not include hand delivered votes cast on Friday or today (Saturday) or special votes.

