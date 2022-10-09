Porirua City Elections 2022 - Preliminary Results
Sunday, 9 October 2022, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council
Preliminary results in the Porirua City local body
elections are now available, including all votes cast other
than special votes.
Based on the preliminary results,
encumbent Mayor Anita Baker has been re-elected, receiving
10611 votes. Tapu Elia finished second, with 1838 votes,
followed by Nicole Foss with 1360 votes and Ura
Wilson-Pokoati with 1127.
Elected in the Onepoto
General Ward are Mike Duncan, Izzy Ford, Geoff Hayward, Moze
Galo and Kathleen Filo.
In the Pāuatahanui General
Ward the successful candidates are Josh Trlin, Ross Leggett,
Nathan Waddle and Tracy Johnson.
In the Parirua Māori
Ward, Kylie Wihapi has received 575 votes, ahead of Caleb Te
Taku Ware on 541.
Final results will be released once
the special votes are counted and these are expected on
Wednesday 12 October, though this may change.
For more
details of the preliminary results visit poriruacity.govt.nz/elections
