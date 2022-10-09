Porirua City Elections 2022 - Preliminary Results

Preliminary results in the Porirua City local body elections are now available, including all votes cast other than special votes.

Based on the preliminary results, encumbent Mayor Anita Baker has been re-elected, receiving 10611 votes. Tapu Elia finished second, with 1838 votes, followed by Nicole Foss with 1360 votes and Ura Wilson-Pokoati with 1127.

Elected in the Onepoto General Ward are Mike Duncan, Izzy Ford, Geoff Hayward, Moze Galo and Kathleen Filo.

In the Pāuatahanui General Ward the successful candidates are Josh Trlin, Ross Leggett, Nathan Waddle and Tracy Johnson.

In the Parirua Māori Ward, Kylie Wihapi has received 575 votes, ahead of Caleb Te Taku Ware on 541.

Final results will be released once the special votes are counted and these are expected on Wednesday 12 October, though this may change.

For more details of the preliminary results visit poriruacity.govt.nz/elections

