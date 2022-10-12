Grants Available Through Porirua City’s Young People’s Fund

The fund is available for projects or initiatives that will have a significant impact on children and young people living in our city.

Funding available this year is for up to six grants of $6000 each, available as a one-off payment. Priority will be given for projects that fall into one of three focus areas: diversity and inclusion, the environment, and health and wellbeing.

Groups of young people can apply for funding with support from an organisation that will guide the project, such as a school or a local not-for-profit group.

Successful projects that received grant funding last year included a youth-focused community garden project and mural in Rānui; Hui Ako and Aoga Pasifika cultural and identity classes for Māori and Pacific students at Discovery School; water safety training for parents and caregivers of pre-school aged children at Cannons Creek Pool; and the development of a youth-based approach to the Citizens Advice Bureau’s services.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the grants are designed to help the city’s tamariki and rangatahi get ahead.

"Empowering our young people to flourish will always be a priority for Porirua and fits with Council’s strategic priority of putting children and young people at the heart of the city."

