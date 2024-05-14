Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Into Use Of Force, Palmerston North

Police acknowledge the report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority that found Police were justified in their use of force to prevent a man from escaping from Police, in Palmerston North on 4 May 2023.

The high-risk offender was the number one priority offender in Central District at the time of the arrest. He was known to use firearms, knives and other weapons and the Police view was that he would continue to offend if not detained, thereby putting members of the public and Police at considerable risk.

Acting District Commander Inspector Clifford Brown says that the arrest was well planned and executed.

“Our staff coordinated a response to take into custody a man known to be a danger to the community. Our officers are trained in risk assessment and in tactics to bring about a successful resolution of high-risk situations with the minimum use of force necessary.

“In this instance the offender made it clear through his actions that he did not intend complying with the officer’s requests, and so they used the tools and techniques available to them to resolve the incident successfully.

“I’m proud of our staff, who regularly put themselves in harm’s way to serve the communities that they live in.”

