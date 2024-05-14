Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nominations Open For Hamilton City Council’s Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward By-election

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 10:32 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Nominations are now open for Hamilton City Council’s Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward following the resignation of Councillor Melaina Huaki.

To stand as a city councillor, candidates must be:

  • a New Zealand citizen (by birth or naturalisation ceremony); and
  • enrolled as a Parliamentary elector; and
  • nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll for the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.

Any interested candidates are encouraged to go to the Hamilton City Council website at hamilton.govt.nz/elections, email elections@hcc.govt.nz or phone the Deputy Electoral Officer, Amy Viggers, on 07 838 6727 to request a nomination form and find out more.

Nominations close midday Tuesday 11 June 2024.

Voting will open on 16 July 2024 and close at midday on 7 August 2024

