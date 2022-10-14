CODE Wins Economic Development New Zealand Best Practice Award

(Dunedin – 14 October 2022) The Dunedin City Council’s work on the development of CODE - New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence was awarded Best Practice Winner for Sector Development at the Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) Conference Gala Awards Dinner in Christchurch last night.

The accolade recognised the collaborative approach undertaken by Enterprise Dunedin in bringing together industry, mana whenua and local partners including Te Pukenga and the University of Otago, to create the only dedicated video game development programme of its kind in New Zealand.

Since being announced by the Government in 2019 as an intended focus area for Dunedin, the DCC’s Enterprise Dunedin has led the development and establishment of CODE, with an aim to grow a $1 billion video game industry in New Zealand.

Enterprise Dunedin Manager John Christie, says, “We’re delighted to receive this award which recognises not only the work of Enterprise Dunedin, but also of the companies and economic development strategy partners we’ve worked so closely with to establish CODE.

“This was largely unchartered territory with no existing model to replicate, so we had to build the framework from the ground up.

“We’re immensely proud of what has been achieved to date and look forward to a thriving future for this emerging growth sector in Dunedin.”

Through relationships fostered by Enterprise Dunedin, CODE has established ties with global game development educators and industry gurus, opening up access to international expertise and collaborations.

Enterprise Dunedin will continue to support CODE through a variety of activities while shifting focus to the possibilities of health tech as another strength area for the city.

