Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust Distributes More Than $6.8M To Assist In The Rebuild Of Ōtautahi Christchurch

Friday, 14 October 2022, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The Christchurch City Council, the Cure Boating Club in Kaiapoi and Coastguard Canterbury are among the recipients of the $6,834,000 that the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust recently granted to projects to assist in the rebuild of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Funding to the Christchurch City Council will fund further recovery and redevelopment work along the Ōkātaro/Avon River corridor. The Trust will now fund a fourth pedestrian/cycle bridge over the Ōkātaro/Avon River at Dallington ($3,500,000) and the redevelopment of the upper terraces at Avon Park ($2,000,000).

The Christchurch City Council has also been granted $660,000 towards repairing earthquake damage to the Lancaster Park Memorial gates ($460,000) and for site works at the new location of the Citizen’s War Memorial ($200,000). This takes the total grant for work on the War Memorial to $825,000.

A grant of $80,000 will help the Kaiapoi Cure Boating Club cover the cost of balustrades for the earthquake rebuild of their clubrooms, and brings the Trust’s total grant to the club to $642,969.

Coastguard Canterbury has received a further $294,000 to assist in cost escalations on their facility rebuild at Naval Point, taking the Trust’s overall grant to Coastguard to $1,497,815.

The Trustees also added another $300,000 to the amount set aside for the Greater New Brighton community-led development programme to ensure $2 million (GST exclusive) is available for projects identified by the community.

Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust Chair, Dr Rod Carr, says “From the Trust’s establishment, the Trustees have chosen to focus on communities rather than on individuals, to not duplicate the work of government and other funders, and to fund projects that would otherwise take many years of local fundraising to address. These grants will provide better public access to, and the improve the usability of, the Ōtākaro/Avon River corridor, as well as assist in preserving our heritage. The trustees continue to acknowledge and thank the many donors who enabled these grants to be made”.

The Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust was established to provide relief to the community of Christchurch and the Canterbury Region from the adverse effects of the earthquakes on 4 September 2010 and 22 February 2011 and associated events. These grants lift the total grants made by the Trust to over $105.6 million. Less than $100,000 remains unallocated.

The Trust is no longer receiving funding requests. The Trustees continue to meet to allocate remaining funds and monitor grants. The Department of Internal Affairs continues to administer the Trust.

A full list of projects funded by the Appeal Trust is available at http://www.christchurchappealtrust.org.nz/Running-list

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 