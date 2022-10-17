Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ratepayers' Alliance Calling For Urgent Review Of Eke Panuku

Monday, 17 October 2022, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says the Governing Body must investigate why the Council Controlled Organisation is not self-sufficient and whether it is duplicating the work of Council officers. 

Information obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act has confirmed that ratepayers have been propping up Eke Panuku by nearly $20 million a year, despite the property management and development agency making $100.9 million in property sales during the last financial year.

In the financial year ended 30 June 2022, Eke Panuku spent $34.6 million on operating expenditure. These costs were 95% funded by ratepayers, with Eke Panuku receiving $18.3 million from the Council and charging the Council a further $14.5 million in staff time.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “Given the income it generates from commercial activities, we think it is time for ratepayers to stop propping up Eke Panuku. There are significant savings to be found here.”

Supporters of Eke Panuku highlight the CCO’s urban design, planning and place-making function. However, the Ratepayers’ Alliance is questioning the extent to which this work duplicates that of the Auckland Council parent.

“The 2020 CCO review dismissed these concerns because Eke Panuku claimed there was no duplication. But the review didn’t seek any independent analysis or verification of this claim,” Mr. Van Veen said.

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Mayor Brown and the Governing Body to request that the Council’s Chief Planning Officer undertake an urgent review of Eke Panuku to identify any duplication of work.

