Artists Sought For Public Porirua Murals

Porirua City Council is looking for artists for the next round of its public mural programme.

The programme commissions artists to design and create a mural that will be displayed in a public area in different neighbourhoods around Porirua. These are community projects and the local residents and/or businesses will select the designs to be created over summer.

Since the programme began, artworks have been completed on walls, the sides of buildings, bus shelters and Chorus cabinets.

The Council has earmarked five sites that are part of the next round of murals. The artwork will need to be installed before the end of March 2023:

A wall at the Whitehouse Rd Shops in Titahi Bay

The Richard St bus shelter replacement in Titahi Bay

A Chorus cabinet at Jasmine Underhill Reserve in Aotea

A Chorus cabinet on Tweed Rd in Paremata, and

A Chorus cabinet on Mungavin Ave in Cannons Creek

The number of murals around Porirua has increased over the past 20 years since the Council chose a more colourful way to combat the tagging and graffiti that required constant and costly cleaning.

There are now 138 spots around Porirua where murals have been used to brighten villages and reduce tagging. Much of the artwork has been designed and created by local artists and school students.

If you’re interested in creating some public art for Porirua, see the public murals page on our website for more information and how to apply. Expressions of interest for this round of public murals need to be submitted by 30 October.

