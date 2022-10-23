Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Important Safety Message: How To Stay Safe At The Beach This Summer

Sunday, 23 October 2022
Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Matt Williams has an important safety message for Aotearoa New Zealand’s north as surf lifesaving clubs from Raglan up to Ahipara on the west coast, and back down to Mairangi Bay on the east coast begin their official patrol season from Saturday, 22 October.

The message is a simple one: please stay safe.

Williams says the coming summer had all the hallmarks of a busy season ahead, including the possibility of a marine heatwave, hot temperatures, warm nights, and high humidity likely to see people flocking to the beach in droves.

The removal of Covid-19 restrictions, a key feature of the previous patrol season, was also likely to see people making the most of their freedom.

“Our prediction is that people are going to be back at the beach with a vengeance,” says Williams. “We’ve had a few years of restricted access in the north, and people are going to be making up for it this year.”

His safety message was particularly poignant given there had been several rescues already across the region, in the weeks leading up to the official patrol season commencing on Saturday.

“We need people to stay wise to the many dangers present around our coastlines. Our beaches are getting busier, earlier, and one of our key three-year strategic priorities has been to resource SLSNR clubs to be prepared across every aspect of their operations, and in particular their after-hours and Search and Rescue functions,” he says.

Northern Region clubs have spent the winter and early spring getting their equipment into shape and their guards ‘rescue ready’.

“All of our pre-season deliverables and checklists suggest we’re as prepared as we can be – we may not have been patrolling actively over the winter period, but there’s certainly no off button,” says Williams.

Williams affirms that there were many ways beachgoers could stay safe at patrolled beaches, highlighting that public behaviour and common sense was critical to ensuring everyone could safely enjoy the many famous beaches in the region. Surf lifeguards, he explained, were there to keep people safe, and were happy to engage with and educate beachgoers about the hazards present at a particular beach.

“I urge the public to keep vigilant in and around the water, for their own sake and for the sake of their families. Please make safe decisions, and if you’re unsure, please come and talk to us,” he says.

“Recognise your limits and stay within them, learn how to recognise rip currents, be smart around rocks and large surf, and never, ever swim or surf alone.

“If you’re at a patrolled beach, always swim between the flags, and if you spot anyone in trouble in the water, alert a lifeguard. If you’re at an unpatrolled beach, call 111, and ask police for the Surf Lifeguards. This will activate the local Search and Rescue squad.”

Williams stressed that surf lifeguards were there to help, particularly as first responders, and were dedicated volunteers with a strong sense of public duty. Surf lifeguards were proud to don their uniforms and man the red and gold flags, he says.

“We’re here to keep you safe, and to help you keep yourself safe. The more we work together, the better the summer will be.”

