Minister Attends Global Education Conferences

Minister of Education Erica Stanford will head to the United Kingdom this week to participate in the 22nd Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM) and the 2024 Education World Forum (EWF).

“I am looking forward to sharing this Government’s education priorities, such as introducing a knowledge-rich curriculum, implementing an evidence-based approach to literacy and numeracy, improving assessment, reporting, teacher training and learning support and driving increased regular attendance,” Ms Stanford says.

“I am fascinated to see how other countries are lifting achievement and closing the equity gap and whether there are ideas that could work in New Zealand.”

The CCEM is a triennial meeting where Ministers and senior officials discuss education issues and priorities across the Commonwealth. This year’s theme is Driving Resilience, Equity and Skills for an Inclusive Future.

The EWF is one of the largest annual gatherings of Education Ministers, policymakers and experts. This year’s theme is Encouraging AI understanding, building human relationships and resilience, and accelerating climate action. How should we prioritise policy and implementation for Stronger, Bolder, Better, Education?

“Countries attending the two conferences are dealing with the same challenges to their education system as we are. Through these engagements, we can access some of the best thinking in education from around the world,” Ms Stanford says.

While in the UK, Minister Stanford will meet with the Secretary of State for Education, Department for Education officials, the Chief Inspector of the Office for Standards in Education, and the Education Endowment Foundation.

Minister Stanford will travel to the United Kingdom on 14 May and return to New Zealand on 24 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

