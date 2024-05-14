Panel Announced For Review Into Disability Services

Distinguished public servant and former diplomat Sir Maarten Wevers will lead the independent review into the disability support services administered by the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha.

The review was announced by Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston a fortnight ago to examine what could be done to strengthen the long-term sustainability of the support services funded by the Ministry.

Sir Maarten, a former Chief Executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet who has held numerous governance and advisory roles, will be aided by Tregaskis Brown Senior Partner Leanne Spice and Wellington City Missioner Reverend Murray Edridge.

“Sir Maarten is well-respected and has a vast knowledge of the public service built up over many years. He jointly led the Ministerial Inquiry into Novopay in 2013 with Murray Jack, making him the ideal person to lead this review,” Louise Upston says.

“Leanne Spice brings extensive financial expertise and knowledge about how to help organisations navigate complexity, while Murray Edridge has spent many years working with social support services, including Barnardos Aotearoa, and is a former Deputy Chief Executive at the Ministry of Social Development.

“The review panel will be expected to advise on the pressure that the disability support system is under as well as recommendations on what can be done to ensure these services are sustainable long-term.

“The panel will be able to talk to whoever they wish as part of their review and the disability community will also be consulted on their findings. More details on this engagement will be known later in the year.”

