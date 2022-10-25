Stratford District Mayor And Councillors Sworn In

Stratford District’s Mayor and Councillors were sworn in at the inaugural Council meeting of the 2022-25 term today.

A pōwhiri was held before the meeting with representatives from Whakaahurangi Marae, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Maru, local schools, community members and whānau in attendance.

The meeting itself was opened by Chief Executive Sven Hanne with Mayor Neil Volzke sworn in first to take the role of chair for the rest of the meeting.

Mayor Volzke then invited each councillor to make and sign their declaration.

The meeting also included Council confirming the appointment of Councillor Min McKay as Deputy Mayor.

The following Council committees were established and chairpersons appointed:

Farm and Aerodrome Committee – Chair, Councillor Grant Boyde

Sport New Zealand Rural Travel Fund Committee – Chair, Councillor Amanda Harris

Policy and Services Committee – Chair, Deputy Mayor Min McKay

Audit and Risk Committee - Chaired by an independent advisor, Phil Jones.

Elected members also received a report overviewing key legislation they need to be aware of and have an understanding of as part of their roles. They then adopted the date of the first Council meeting to be Tuesday 8 November 2022.

