Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaipara’s New Council Sworn In

Friday, 28 October 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

The newly elected mayor and councillors of Kaipara District were officially sworn into office in Dargaville at 1pm on Wednesday 26 October.

The day’s formalities began with a pōwhiri to welcome Kaipara’s mayor and councillors elect at Oturei Marae, supported by Kaipara iwi and hapū.

At the pōwhiri, manuhiri (guests) were welcomed onto the marae with a karanga (call of welcome), and a haka by tamariki from Te Kopuru and Poutō schools. Once the formal section of the pōwhiri had concluded with hongi/harirū, Mayor-Elect Craig Jepson spoke on behalf of Council. Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward Councillor, Pera Paniora was also invited to speak to those present.

After a shared kai, the mayor and councillors elect, along with their guests, made their way to The Lighthouse Function Centre at Pou Tu o Te Rangi Harding Park for the swearing in ceremony and inaugural meeting.

Kaipara District Council Interim Chief Executive, Jason Marris, officially opened the ceremony and inaugural Council meeting. The proceedings were blessed with a karakia by Jack Rudolph, Council’s Iwi Relations Manager.

Mr Marris then invited Mayor-Elect Jepson to make his statutory declaration and receive the mayoral robes and chains. Mayor Jepson called councillors-elect forward to be sworn in.

In his inaugural address for the triennium, Mayor Jepson reflected on feedback he had received from voters and outlined his vision for Kaipara’s future. He also expressed his confidence in Kaipara’s councillors’ diverse range of talents to meet the challenges ahead.

The new Council publicly acknowledged the appointment of Councillor Jonathan Larsen as Deputy Mayor, and confirmed Council meetings to take place in November and December:

  • Council Meeting, Wednesday 30 November, 9.30 am, Governance Meeting Space - 1c Molesworth St, Mangawhai and broadcast on YouTube.
  • Council Meeting, Wednesday 14 December, 9.30 am, Conference Room, Northern Wairoa Memorial Hall, Dargaville.

Kaipara District Mayor and Councillors

Craig Jepson (Mayor)
Jonathan Larsen (Deputy Mayor)
Mike Howard
Gordon Lambeth
Ron Manderson
Ash Nayyar
Pera Paniora
Mark Vincent
Rachael Williams
Eryn Wilson-Collins

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 



Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 