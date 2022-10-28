Kaipara’s New Council Sworn In

The newly elected mayor and councillors of Kaipara District were officially sworn into office in Dargaville at 1pm on Wednesday 26 October.

The day’s formalities began with a pōwhiri to welcome Kaipara’s mayor and councillors elect at Oturei Marae, supported by Kaipara iwi and hapū.

At the pōwhiri, manuhiri (guests) were welcomed onto the marae with a karanga (call of welcome), and a haka by tamariki from Te Kopuru and Poutō schools. Once the formal section of the pōwhiri had concluded with hongi/harirū, Mayor-Elect Craig Jepson spoke on behalf of Council. Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward Councillor, Pera Paniora was also invited to speak to those present.

After a shared kai, the mayor and councillors elect, along with their guests, made their way to The Lighthouse Function Centre at Pou Tu o Te Rangi Harding Park for the swearing in ceremony and inaugural meeting.

Kaipara District Council Interim Chief Executive, Jason Marris, officially opened the ceremony and inaugural Council meeting. The proceedings were blessed with a karakia by Jack Rudolph, Council’s Iwi Relations Manager.

Mr Marris then invited Mayor-Elect Jepson to make his statutory declaration and receive the mayoral robes and chains. Mayor Jepson called councillors-elect forward to be sworn in.

In his inaugural address for the triennium, Mayor Jepson reflected on feedback he had received from voters and outlined his vision for Kaipara’s future. He also expressed his confidence in Kaipara’s councillors’ diverse range of talents to meet the challenges ahead.

The new Council publicly acknowledged the appointment of Councillor Jonathan Larsen as Deputy Mayor, and confirmed Council meetings to take place in November and December:

Council Meeting, Wednesday 30 November, 9.30 am, Governance Meeting Space - 1c Molesworth St, Mangawhai and broadcast on YouTube.

Council Meeting, Wednesday 14 December, 9.30 am, Conference Room, Northern Wairoa Memorial Hall, Dargaville.

Kaipara District Mayor and Councillors

Craig Jepson (Mayor)

Jonathan Larsen (Deputy Mayor)

Mike Howard

Gordon Lambeth

Ron Manderson

Ash Nayyar

Pera Paniora

Mark Vincent

Rachael Williams

Eryn Wilson-Collins

© Scoop Media

