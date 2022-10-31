Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayors Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters

Monday, 31 October 2022, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus.

Auckland’s Wayne Brown and Christchurch’s Phil Mauger are seeking support for their proposal to be considered and further developed by both central and local government as an alternative to the current plan, which has failed to achieve political consensus either within or between Parliament and local authorities.
Helen Lash Westland District Mayor supports the proposal, “Ever since the government outlined the details of the proposed reform, we have been concerned that Westland’s position could be compromised significantly. As part of ‘Entity D’ we would be a single voice in a group of 22 other local authorities, including several with much larger populations than ours. My major concern is that Westland would not be well serviced by a large entity. I agree that there are better ways to achieve positive results for water reform and I think this ‘Path Forwards’ is a very good viable start.”
The new proposal would maintain crucial aspects of central government’s existing plan, including the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai, while maintaining local ownership, control and accountability, and allowing for meaningful roles for mana whenua.

Regional Water Organisations (RWOs), which would be unable to be sold outside local authority ownership, would have access to investment capital through a new Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF), administered by central government’s own Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIPs), best known for its successful roll-out of ultra-fast broadband.

The degree of any formal co-governance over RWOs would be determined by each local community in consultation with mana whenua rather than by central government.

“Council has invested in three waters to the best of our ability for our communities given the funding restrictions of a small rate-payer base. More needs to be invested so that we can provide the best water services and we need to find ways to do this without penalising our small communities. Any decisions made by the government need to be long-term and not at risk of political play-offs after an election. The principles proposed in the Consensus Plan to Improve Water Management in New Zealand are sensible and will enable the community to fund the infrastructure and allow us to work together with local iwi to the benefit of all.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westland District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 