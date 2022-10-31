Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UC Partners With Local Farm For More Sustainable Milk

Monday, 31 October 2022, 6:16 pm
University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury (UC) staff will enjoy sustainable, local milk in their morning cup of tea from 2 November. Lunchroom fridges across Ilam and Dovedale campuses will be stocked with Canterbury’s Choice, the region’s only supplier of pasteurised A2-protein milk in returnable glass bottles.

The move aligns with UC’s vision to continually improve sustainability across operations and purchasing, and to support the local economy.

Canterbury’s Choice ticks many boxes. The Springston farm uses a recycling system for water and chemicals to save on energy and waste during wash cycles. The cows are 90% grass fed, and a supplement feed of organic kale, barley and other nutritious grains, all produced on farm. They dine surrounded by natural springs and shelter belts that attract native birds. During milking they listen to classical music. Thanks to a partnership with the Department of Conservation, bioreactors have improved water quality by over 50%; so the water leaving the farm is cleaner than when it arrived. The circular system reduces wastage and encourages reuse of materials, with glass bottles and steel kegs replacing plastic and helping to achieve their zero-waste goals.

Milk runs in the veins of the Irvine family who own and run the farm. Alex Irvine’s grandfather and father delivered fresh milk in glass bottles to families around Christchurch and his father later bought his own dairy farm in 1984.

UC employs some 3000 staff, which presents a sizeable milk order and a substantial contribution to sustainability. The University is on track to become carbon neutral by 2030 and has plans to further improve biodiversity and waste management.

