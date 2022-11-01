Haast Highway, SH6 Work Next Week, Morning Full Closure Thursday Or Friday

People who drive between Haast, on the West Coast, and Makarora, in Otago, part of SH6, need to factor in a morning’s closure next week.

The highway will be closed between the two settlements all morning, 8 am to midday, Thursday, 10 November, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

(NB: This work was originally scheduled for this week, 3 November but has been pushed out a week due to rain forecast).

“We need dry weather to do this remedial surface levelling so if it is wet, it will transfer to Friday, 11 November. There will be electronic signs at each end of the highway so road users are aware of what is happening.”

The work site is located between the Gates of Haast Bridge and the top of the Haast Pass. Road blocks will be located near Thunder Creek Falls north of the work and Fantail Falls to the south.

This closure will not affect access to the DOC visitor attractions in the area.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated regardless of the closure, says Miss Whinham.

