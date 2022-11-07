Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Renewed Calls To Ban Greyhound Racing After Horror Weekend On Tracks

Monday, 7 November 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Animal rights organisation SAFE is renewing calls for the Government to end greyhound racing after yet another horror weekend on the tracks.

Sunday alone saw nine injuries and four broken bones in Auckland. In one race, a lure break-down caused multiple collisions, but this was not even the main factor in the catastrophic pile-up of injuries - many of which were sustained simply during the course of ‘ordinary’ racing.

Commentators on web forum "bitofayarn.com" pointed to a greyhound "yelping constantly in pain," and noted that the "Stewards report wasn't going to be a pretty read at all, no matter how much they try to tone it down."

SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna de Roo said the disastrous weekend was another tragic mark on the greyhound racing industry’s already bleak animal welfare record.

"No one wants to watch this kind of pain inflicted on animals. It’s a horror show," said de Roo.

In the previous racing season that ended 31 July 2022, 39% of greyhounds had sustained injuries on the track.

"Multiple reviews of the industry have concluded greyhound racing is inherently dangerous. Even under intense scrutiny for animal welfare failings, the industry can’t stop these grisly injuries being inflicted on greyhounds."

"It is becoming increasingly clear the social licence for greyhound racing has expired," said de Roo.

A poll by Camorra Research ltd. found 74% of New Zealanders would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum. A petition demanding a ban on greyhound racing accrued over 37,000 signatures.

"The public has made their voice loud and clear - they do not want to see dogs injured for entertainment and gambling profits."

