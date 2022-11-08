Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proposed Council Structure Follows Mayor’s Governance Reset 

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

New Nelson Mayor Nick Smith is proposing a new Council structure that allows for a closer working relationship with our neighbours, Tasman District Council, a more efficient way for decision-making and a clearer separation between governance and staff.

“I have proposed with Waka Kotahi and Tasman Mayor Tim King that we have a Joint Nelson Tasman Regional Transport Committee and a single Regional Land Transport Plan," says Nelson Mayor Nick Smith. "The economies and communities of Nelson and Tasman are so interlinked it is common sense for us to plan our transport network together. There is also a benefit for Nelson and Tasman when competing for funding with much larger centres like Auckland and Wellington, by advocating with one voice.

“We will get a better result from a single land transport plan for Nelson and Tasman, managing our state highways, local roads, bus services, cycleways, and walkways. The linkages are reinforced by us sharing a common port and airport.”

In the previous triennium, transport governance in Nelson/Tasman was carried out by two Regional Transport Committees, which produced separate, but aligned, transport plans.

Other changes to governance structure proposed by Mayor Nick include a smaller number of committees, with elected members instead appointed to various taskforces that will make recommendations to Council. The Chief Executive Employment Committee, Audit Risk and Finance Committee, and the Tenders Committee will remain.

“I did not think it was very productive to have standing committees made up of all elected members that in effect debated the same issues twice. I am therefore recommending a flatter governance structure with all decisions going to a once-a-month Council meeting. The change to a series of Council taskforces is to ensure a sharper focus on important issues that need resolution.

“The proposed structure is part of the governance reset at Nelson City Council to make Council more business-like, professional and collegial. The scale of change in personnel, with a new Mayor, Deputy Mayor, many newly elected members, and a change in the organisation’s Chief Executive next year, means it makes sense to try a new way of working. I have committed to review the committee structure and allocation of roles in consultation with councillors in May 2023; when we will have a new Chief Executive, and councillors will have gained valuable experience in their roles.”

The full proposed governance structure can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 