A New Era Of Partnership

Friday, 11 November 2022, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Friday, 11 November 2022) – It is a new era of partnership for mana whenua and the Dunedin City Council (DCC) following the signing of a relationship agreement – Manatu Whakaaetaka – on Friday.

The Agreement was signed at Ōtākou Marae with representatives from Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou, Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki Rūnaka, and the Dunedin City Council.

The Relationship Agreement is a revised version of a 2006 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between mana whenua and the DCC. It outlines a relationship framework to ensure the best outcomes for Ōtepoti Dunedin can be achieved through collaboration.

Chairs of Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou and Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki Rūnaka, Rachel Wesley and Matapura Ellison, say the agreement realises a mutually beneficial partnership between mana whenua and Council.

“We are committed to continuing to foster and deepen our partnership with the Council to ensure mana whenua interests are embedded.

“This agreement indicates a clear intent to proceed on a forthcoming and collaborative basis to ensure equity is being achieved and our whānau are thriving.

“We look forward to working with the new Council and building on that mutual relationship to give meaningful effect to the progress that has been built thus far. Of course, there is still a long way to go, but implementing these changes now can pave the way for our future generations.”

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says the agreement acknowledges the progress the DCC has made over the last 16 years.

“The 2006 MOU was ground-breaking in that it was the first official partnership agreement the DCC had ever developed with mana whenua,” says Mayor Radich.

“Since that time, the DCC has made major progress in our mutual relationship. Recent developments in Council include the establishment of two rūnaka positions on Council committees – a decision made by Council in 2021 and supported again at the inaugural meeting two weeks ago by the incoming Council.

“This is a significant start to the new triennium and we look forward to developing this new era of partnership,” he says.

The ongoing relationship will be achieved through the establishment of Te Pae Māori as the new mana to mana forum to advance the strategic relationship between the Rūnaka and the DCC.

