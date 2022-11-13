Aucklanders’ Views Sought On Waitematā Harbour Connections

Following the recent announcement to plan the next phases of Auckland’s expanding multi-modal and rapid transit transport network, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is undertaking a number of community events to gain local feedback on the most significant city-shaping project in coming decades.

Alongside the project team, Minister of Transport, Hon. Michael Wood will be on the ground talking with interested locals to understand what they would like the network to look like and how they would use it.

Sharing information, talking and listening to the communities in Tāmaki Makaurau is a key part of the planning phase that will establish the future vision for this transformational transport programme.

Events will take place over the coming months:

Saturday 19 November from 8am – 2pm at Britomart community market

Sunday 27 November from 4:30pm – 11pm at Highbury Night Markets

Saturday 3 December from 10am – 3pm at Takapuna Christmas Carnival

Sunday 11 December from 8:30pm – 12pm at Grey Lynn Farmers Market

Waka Kotahi Transport Services General Manager, Brett Gliddon, says the existing Harbour Bridge is coming under increasing operational pressure, affecting the resilience of the bridge and the wider network. This needs to be supplemented by alternative connections within the next 25 years to help manage growth and provide more sustainable transport options for everyone.

“Waitematā Harbour Connections will provide for a fully multi-modal solution, investigating future options for people wanting to drive, walk, cycle, transport freight, take the bus or travel by light rail across the Waitematā Harbour, connecting people to transport options across the region and beyond” says Brett Gliddon.

Planning work will look at how all modes need to cross the harbour in the future, what new infrastructure is needed to cater for these modes, where it will go, and how we make the best use of our existing infrastructure including the Auckland Harbour Bridge to create a more resilient network.

Waitematā Harbour Connections is also a key part of expanding Auckland’s future rapid transit network. Rapid transit, such as the existing Northern Busway, is already moving thousands of people every day around the region and this next stage will further improve transport choices, making Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland a better place to live now and for future generations.

Investing in high capacity, high quality, rapid transit is critical to developing a modern, connected city, providing people with faster, safer and more reliable trips and reducing carbon emissions. Rapid transit enables housing and business growth and is the catalyst for neighbourhood regeneration and people-friendly streets, unlocking the region’s growth potential.

“We know that Aucklanders fully support more connections across the Waitematā Harbour. In recent research, eight out of 10 expressed the need for additional connections to be introduced, with a similar level of support expressed by people living in Waikato and Northland. This solidifies how crucial effective connections are for the city, and for the nation.”

“We’re now engaging with the public to give them an opportunity to provide feedback on what this looks like for the future of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.”

“Comprehensive community and stakeholder engagement is key to this project’s success. We look forward to better understanding how we can ensure that this strategic connection can best serve generations to come” says Brett Gliddon.

Following this initial engagement, further information will be shared on the possible solutions with additional public feedback sought on specific options in early 2023 to help shape the project as it moves forward.

A recommendation following this planning and engagement work will be delivered mid next year (2023) to outline the way forward for the project.

