Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Fund Helps Young People Find Their Path In Life After Covid

Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:58 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Surfing is a big part of life at Manna Home and it’s helping five young residents find their feet, thanks to a boost from a one-off NPDC youth fund.

Manna Home is one of 14 grassroots organisations each receiving about $3000 from our Youth Connectedness Fund that aims to help young people to get out and about and active after the last two years of Covid and lockdowns.

Manna is home to up to six young people who have experienced challenges in life to develop into healthy, resilient adults, said Manager Cilla McIvor.

"First and foremost, they need the foundation of a safe and supportive home and once those relationships are established, they can work on building their kete (basket) of life skills by engaging in education, employment or training.

“In addition to the usual skills we require as adults such as cooking, whare responsibilities, conflict resolution, learning good boundaries, we place big importance on getting out and about with our rangatahi. Surfing is a great way to do that, to give them that sense of accomplishment by gaining a new skill, connecting them to the whenua and to more members of the community.

“The NPDC funding has been a valuable boost to help with fuel and transport costs so we can broaden their horizons,” said Ms McIvor.

One 17-year-old resident said his stay at Manna had helped steer him away from a road that was taking him to jail.

“Surfing has helped a lot with my mental health as when I’m out there in the waves, everything washes away. All I have to do is worry about getting hit by a wave, and nothing else. My world was quite small before I came to Manna, just focussing on today and not tomorrow. I’m a lot more mindful of the opportunities ahead of me,” he said.

NPDC Community Partnerships Lead Callum Williamson said the Youth Connectedness Fund supported grassroots groups helping vulnerable people at a difficult time.

“A lot of young people lost touch with society with the Covid disruptions, and the Youth Connectedness Fund is helping rebuild their confidence and find their path in life. These grassroots groups are a cornerstone of our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital especially when times are tough as they’ve been through Covid,” said Mr Williamson.

FAST FACTS

  • The Youth Connectedness Fund of $33k helped pay for fuel and transport costs to help young people re-engage in activities.
  • Grassroots groups applying for funding had to show they were helping 10 to 19-year-olds become more independent.
  • NPDC invests about $1.8 million in community and grassroots groups each year through funds including:

o Built Cultural and Heritage Grant - $150k

o Community Events, Social Enterprise, Strategic Partnerships, Community Services and Services - $605k

o Main Street Fund - $50k

o Uruapa Grant - $50k

o Marae Development - $200k

o Resource Management Support - $50k

o Rural Halls Development, Domains, Cemeteries - $85k

o Creative Communities - $55k

o Other grants for groups such as Sport Taranaki, Bell Block Pool, North Taranaki Sport and Recreation, Surf Lifesaving, Zeal, Art in Public Places - $550k


 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 