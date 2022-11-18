Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pre-Christmas Roadworks For Pūhoi To Warkworth Motorway Starting This Sunday

Friday, 18 November 2022, 4:58 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to be patient and follow detours as the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway team progress works before the project shutdown over the Christmas break.

People travelling north of Auckland on SH1 in both directions will need to plan ahead for various closures on the network from Sunday 20 November to Thursday 15 December.

This work will be completed in sections to minimise disruption during peak travel times and weekends.

Plan ahead for the following closures:

  • SH1 Warkworth: median island and northbound lane widening works will take place from Sunday 20 November for a period of four weeks. Works will take place between 9pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday nights each week. SH1 will be closed in both directions from Kaipara Flats Road to Hudson Road. A detour will be in place via Kaipara Flats Road and Woodcocks Road (adds approx.10 mins).

Over - dimension vehicles will be able to get access through the work site during the closures at specific times. Drivers planning on using this route with over-dimension loads will need to prearrange escorts through the work sites. If this affects you, please contact the NX2 team on via email info@nx2group.com or call 0508 7295 4636 at least 24 hours prior to your planned journey.

  • SH1 Johnstone Hill Tunnels: As the team progress works to make a safe connection to the new motorway, there will be overnight road closures at the tunnels. SH1 will be closed in both directions – Silverdale to Johnstone Hill Tunnels northbound and Pūhoi to Grand Drive southbound. The detour will be via Hibiscus Coast Highway or State Highway 16, from 10pm to 5am on the following nights:
    • Sunday 27 November to Thursday 1 December
    • Sunday 4 December to Thursday 8 December
    • Sunday 11 December

From Sunday 4 December to Sunday 11 December there will be a contraflow through at the tunnels with both southbound and northbound traffic using the southbound tunnel.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we complete this essential work to make our state highways safer and more resilient.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 