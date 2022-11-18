Pre-Christmas Roadworks For Pūhoi To Warkworth Motorway Starting This Sunday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to be patient and follow detours as the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway team progress works before the project shutdown over the Christmas break.

People travelling north of Auckland on SH1 in both directions will need to plan ahead for various closures on the network from Sunday 20 November to Thursday 15 December.

This work will be completed in sections to minimise disruption during peak travel times and weekends.

Plan ahead for the following closures:

SH1 Warkworth: median island and northbound lane widening works will take place from Sunday 20 November for a period of four weeks. Works will take place between 9pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday nights each week. SH1 will be closed in both directions from Kaipara Flats Road to Hudson Road. A detour will be in place via Kaipara Flats Road and Woodcocks Road (adds approx.10 mins).

Over - dimension vehicles will be able to get access through the work site during the closures at specific times. Drivers planning on using this route with over-dimension loads will need to prearrange escorts through the work sites. If this affects you, please contact the NX2 team on via email info@nx2group.com or call 0508 7295 4636 at least 24 hours prior to your planned journey.

SH1 Johnstone Hill Tunnels: As the team progress works to make a safe connection to the new motorway, there will be overnight road closures at the tunnels. SH1 will be closed in both directions – Silverdale to Johnstone Hill Tunnels northbound and Pūhoi to Grand Drive southbound. The detour will be via Hibiscus Coast Highway or State Highway 16, from 10pm to 5am on the following nights: Sunday 27 November to Thursday 1 December Sunday 4 December to Thursday 8 December Sunday 11 December

As the team progress works to make a safe connection to the new motorway, there will be overnight road closures at the tunnels. SH1 will be closed in both directions – Silverdale to Johnstone Hill Tunnels northbound and Pūhoi to Grand Drive southbound. The detour will be via Hibiscus Coast Highway or State Highway 16, from 10pm to 5am on the following nights:

From Sunday 4 December to Sunday 11 December there will be a contraflow through at the tunnels with both southbound and northbound traffic using the southbound tunnel.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we complete this essential work to make our state highways safer and more resilient.

© Scoop Media

