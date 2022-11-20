Police Seek Information Following Ngaruawahia Assault And Burglary
Sunday, 20 November 2022, 5:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
17 November
Waikato Police would like to hear from
anyone who was in Old Taupiri Road
area in Ngaruawahia on
Tuesday 15 November.
A woman was assaulted in her home
and sustained serious injuries, some time
between 11am
and 2pm.
Two young men are believed to have been
involved in this incident.
Police ask that anyone with
dash cam footage or who saw two men in the area
at the
time, please share that information with Police.
The
seriously injured woman is now recovering at home.
If
anyone has information, please call 105 and quote file
number 221115/9631.
Alternatively, information can be
shared anonymously by contacting Crime
Stoppers on 0800
555 111 or https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/
