Police Seek Information Following Ngaruawahia Assault And Burglary

17 November

Waikato Police would like to hear from anyone who was in Old Taupiri Road

area in Ngaruawahia on Tuesday 15 November.

A woman was assaulted in her home and sustained serious injuries, some time

between 11am and 2pm.

Two young men are believed to have been involved in this incident.

Police ask that anyone with dash cam footage or who saw two men in the area

at the time, please share that information with Police.

The seriously injured woman is now recovering at home.

If anyone has information, please call 105 and quote file number 221115/9631.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously by contacting Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/

