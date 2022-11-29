Donations Open For Stratford’s Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal This Thursday

From this Thursday 1 December, the Christmas trees at Stratford District Council and Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre will be welcoming gift donations for the annual Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal.





Mayor Neil Volzke prepares to deliver the Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal haul in 2021

The Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal is a valued tradition in Stratford, encouraging local residents to donate new or pre-loved gifts in good condition, which get delivered to deserving people in the community.

Mayor Neil Volzke says Christmas isn’t always a joyous occasion for everyone. “Many of our residents are in need of an extra bit of festive cheer, which is what this appeal is all about. We encourage everyone who is able to support the appeal, to please help us put a smile on faces this Christmas and donate a gift.”

“If you’re buying new, please remember to support local Stratford businesses.”

“We look forward to bringing the collection of gifts under the tree out to deserving members of our community this Christmas,” he says.

Items needed include gifts suitable for older people and teenagers, hard toys such as wooden or plastic are requested (rather than soft toys), books, hygiene products, and food products are most helpful. Pre-loved soft toys cannot be accepted. Cash donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase gifts to top up the donated presents under the Christmas tree.

Donations can be dropped off under the Christmas tree at Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street, or at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre from Thursday 1 December 2022 until Wednesday 14 December 2022.

Confidential nominations of individuals or families can be made in writing and addressed to: Community Development Officer, Stratford District Council, PO Box 320, Miranda Street, Stratford 4352.

Nominations close Friday 9 December 2022.

If you have any queries about the gift appeal, please contact Community Development Officer, Vanessa Fischer on 06 765 6099 or vfischer@stratford.govt.nz

