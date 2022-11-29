Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Donations Open For Stratford’s Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal This Thursday

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

From this Thursday 1 December, the Christmas trees at Stratford District Council and Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre will be welcoming gift donations for the annual Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal.


Mayor Neil Volzke prepares to deliver the Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal haul in 2021

The Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal is a valued tradition in Stratford, encouraging local residents to donate new or pre-loved gifts in good condition, which get delivered to deserving people in the community.

Mayor Neil Volzke says Christmas isn’t always a joyous occasion for everyone. “Many of our residents are in need of an extra bit of festive cheer, which is what this appeal is all about. We encourage everyone who is able to support the appeal, to please help us put a smile on faces this Christmas and donate a gift.”

“If you’re buying new, please remember to support local Stratford businesses.”

“We look forward to bringing the collection of gifts under the tree out to deserving members of our community this Christmas,” he says.

Items needed include gifts suitable for older people and teenagers, hard toys such as wooden or plastic are requested (rather than soft toys), books, hygiene products, and food products are most helpful. Pre-loved soft toys cannot be accepted. Cash donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase gifts to top up the donated presents under the Christmas tree.

Donations can be dropped off under the Christmas tree at Council’s Service Centre on Miranda Street, or at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre from Thursday 1 December 2022 until Wednesday 14 December 2022.

Confidential nominations of individuals or families can be made in writing and addressed to: Community Development Officer, Stratford District Council, PO Box 320, Miranda Street, Stratford 4352.
Nominations close Friday 9 December 2022.

If you have any queries about the gift appeal, please contact Community Development Officer, Vanessa Fischer on 06 765 6099 or vfischer@stratford.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Entrenchment, And Being ‘Soft On Crime’


Good grief. Is it really a grave misuse of power to entrench safeguards against the irreversible sale of key public assets? Hardly. If this country has learned anything over the past 40 years, it should be that New Zealand has suffered lasting economic and social damage from the previous sales of its key public assets. Why on earth would we want to risk doing it again? Why should we allow an ideologically-driven party with a simple majority in Parliament to sell off to a wealthy elite even more of the vital assets that previous generations bequeathed to us all?..
More>>



 
 

Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 