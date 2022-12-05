Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Package To Improve Transport Choices In Stratford

Monday, 5 December 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

A potential funding boost of $7.8 million is available to Stratford District Council (SDC) to support projects that will improve the way people can travel within Stratford.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Transport Choices Programme was announced on Sunday 4 December 2022, and looks to invest $350 million towards creating healthier, safer and more equitable environments across Aotearoa New Zealand through shifting the way people travel.

SDC has been successful in receiving funding towards it’s School Safety Improvement application, which would be delivered in two phases:

  • Creating safer, healthier and alternative travel options between schools on the west side of town ($4.9 million)
  • Safer and accessible crossings for State Highway 3, providing the community with better access to key destination areas including the Stratford Bike Park, Whakaahurangi Marae, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, TET Multisports Stadium and other parks and sports fields. ($2.9million)


The Transport Choices Programme funding is indicative until Waka Kotahi works with Councils to explore how projects can be progressed in line with the funding timeframes. Therefore funding allocations may be adjusted. SDC is committed to provide up to 20% co-funding for the final allocation.

SDC Chief Executive, Sven Hanne welcomes the funding announcement. “These improvement projects will allow for a more connected community, opening up safer and more accessible routes for our people to get to where they need to be,” he says.

“We’re working on finalising our draft Connecting our Communities Strategy, which highlights these needs, and Council’s commitment to increasing road safety and providing an environment that’s fit for all types of travel. This funding helps turn the opportunities identified in that strategy into reality,” he says.

Waka Kotahi, Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King says she is pleased SDC has received funding as part of the Transport Choices programme.

“The Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel. I’m pleased to say we received an outstanding response from councils around the country, embracing the opportunity to provide greater transport choices for their communities.”

“Funding criteria specified projects that would deliver strategic cycling/micro mobility networks; create walkable neighbourhoods; support healthy school travel; or make public transport easier to use.”

“The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet.”

© Scoop Media

