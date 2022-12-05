Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas Facelift For Andy Bay Intersection

Monday, 5 December 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

A key Dunedin intersection is getting a pre-Christmas facelift. The Andersons Bay/SH1 intersection will be excavated and new asphalt laid from this Sunday night (11 December) for four to six nights.

“There will be two detour routes in place overnight while this work is underway,” says Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. “Our highway contractor is using additional resources to concentrate this work over these nights to minimise disruption so it will be done in time for Christmas.”

The intersection will be open during daytime hours, but expect a slower than normal journey, says Miss Felts. “There will be lowered speed limits over the uneven surface until the work is completed.”

The intersection will be closed nightly from 8:30pm to 6:00am and the full width of the road will be excavated and renewed.

Making best use of the closed hours, other maintenance and repair work will be completed at the same time including wire rope repairs, vegetation work and two asphalt repaving sections between Andersons Bay Road and Barnes Drive.

Light vehicle detours

Light vehicles – cars, motorcycles and vans - will be detoured along Barnes Drive, South Road, Princes St, and Jervois St or along Barnes Drive, South Road, David St, Hillside Road, Andersons Bay Road, Strathallan St, Wharf and Jetty Streets. (See map below)

Heavy vehicles via Burns St

The light vehicle detours are not fully suitable for heavy vehicles which will need to take Barnes Drive, South Road, Burns St (past Placemakers), Hillside Road, Andersons Bay Road, Strathallan St, Wharf and Jetty Streets. (Placemakers is marked on the map below)

The aim is to have the work completed, given the potential for called-off nights if it rains, by Thursday, 22 December.

Waka Kotahi thanks all residents in this area and road users for their patience and care around our contractors while this essential piece of work is done.

