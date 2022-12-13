Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Eastern Bays Residents Doing Their Bit To Protect Beach Water Quality

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Watercare

Popular Auckland beaches are likely to have better water quality this summer as conscientious property owners respond to the call to fix their faulty plumbing.

As part of Watercare and Auckland Council’s Safe Networks programme, Okahu Bay, St Heliers and Mission Bay wastewater and stormwater networks have been put under the microscope over the past few months to identify any drainage problems that could be contributing to poor beach water quality.

Watercare improvement programme manager David Moore says the work involved a combination of smoke testing in the wastewater network and private property inspections.

“Our crews have visited more than 4000 private properties in the area, and identified issues at more than 200 of them.

“We look for things like roof downpipes incorrectly connected to the wastewater network, wastewater pipes connected to the stormwater network, and vice versa, or low gully traps susceptible to surface flooding.

“All of these can impact water quality at local beaches and waterways. Rain can inundate the wastewater network and cause overflows – that’s why it’s so important to find these issues and get them fixed.”

When a drainage problem is identified, the council compliance team gets in touch with the property owner to outline the issue and ask that it’s promptly fixed.

Moore says the response from the community has been fantastic.

“We’d like to thank the community for their support throughout our investigations – they’ve been really good about allowing us access to their properties for inspections, and a lot of people who’ve been contacted about drainage issues have got onto it straight away to get them fixed.

“Often people have no idea that their drainage is non-compliant and impacting beach water quality, so by getting the issues fixed quickly they’re really doing their bit to protect their local beaches.”

The Safe Networks programme targets strategic locations in Auckland that are known to have issues with water quality. Early next year the programme will move on to Kohimarama.

Moore encourages Aucklanders to check out the Safeswim website before they swim at urban beaches this summer, and to avoid swimming for 48 hours after heavy rain.

“The recommendation to wait 48 hours after heavy rain before swimming at an urban beach is commonplace around the world, and based on recommendations from the World Health Organisation.

“That’s because stormwater can wash all sorts of contaminants – like rubbish, animal faeces and oil from roads – into the waterways, and there’s the increased risk of wastewater overflows.

“The Safeswim website gives you up-to-date water quality information for all the beaches popular for swimming and water recreation, so if in doubt, check safeswim.org.nz before you take a dip.”

Infrastructure improvements

Over the next 20 years, we’ll be investing about $11 billion on wastewater improvement projects, many of which will help to prevent wastewater overflows.

Our biggest wastewater project is the $1.2b Central Interceptor, a giant wastewater tunnel that will collect wastewater and stormwater from central Auckland and transport it to our Māngere Wastewater Treatment Plant. This will significantly reduce wet-weather overflows in central Auckland, and is due for completion in 2026.

We’re also upgrading other pipes and pump stations around the city to prevent overflows and cater to our growing population:

Overflows can also occur in dry weather from time to time.

Residents can help to prevent this by:

  • Only flushing the three Ps: pee, poo and paper. Wet wipes, even if they claim to be ‘flushable’, don’t break down in pipes and should not be flushed.
  • Disposing of fats and cooking oils by pouring them into newspaper or a paper towel, and putting it in the bin. Fats and oils should not be poured down the sink because they can solidify in pipes, causing blockages that can result in wastewater overflows.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Watercare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 