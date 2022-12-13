Additional Overnight Closures Between Warkworth To Wellsford

Additional overnight closures through Dome Valley will be required until Friday night to complete necessary asphalt works.

There will be a full road closure for the next four nights between 8pm and 5am, Tuesday 13 December to Friday 16 December, ending at 5am Saturday.

We thank you in advance for your patience an understanding while we complete these urgent works.

Progress update

13 December: The section of road near Frog Pool Farm is now almost complete, with approximately 800 metres of asphalt laid on Monday night.

Journey planning

While the night work takes place, State Highway 1 will be closed to all traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth. A detour will be in place between Woodcocks Road, West Coast Road, Kaipara Coast Highway and Port Albert Road.

Those travelling between Auckland and Wellsford are advised to use SH16.

The above information is accurate at the time of release. These works are dependent on a number of factors, particularly weather, and may be postponed at short notice.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

