Venture Taranaki Reactive Statement To The Renewables Announcement

"Venture Taranaki welcomes the release of the consultation document on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure by the Minister today. Offshore renewable energy presents a significant opportunity for the Taranaki region, and we would encourage regional players to have their voices heard as part of this process"

"Although this document signals progress and momentum in the establishment of a renewable offshore economy in Taranaki, concern remains around our regional transition, with offshore renewables being one piece of a very big puzzle, alongside our current ability to meet the nations growing energy demand until renewable options can come online at scale."

"We also welcome the opportunity for the region to contribute to the New Zealand Energy Strategy and the Gas Transition Plan in the first half of 2023."

