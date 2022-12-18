Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Highway 6, Nelson To Blenheim, To Reopen Earlier Than Planned

Sunday, 18 December 2022, 8:13 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Hard work by road crews means repairs on State Highway 6 between Hira and the Rai Valley have been completed ahead of schedule.

It means the route, which has been closed for emergency repairs for the last seven weeks, will be open to traffic from six pm tonight. Road users should plan their travel and avoid queuing at the closure points. Traffic queues will only create congestion and delays.

People intending to travel between Blenheim and Nelson can stay up to date on the highway’s status via the Waka Kotahi journey planner:

Nelson/Marlborough Traffic

Drivers, and particularly motorcyclists, need to be aware they may encounter loose chip on newly sealed road surfaces. Extra care is recommended when travelling through these areas. For regular users of the route, it is important they be aware it has undergone major repairs, and the highway will have changed from how they remember it. Watch your speed and drive to the conditions.

More road sweeping and minor tidy-up work will be done on the highway over the next few days to ensure the road is ready for increased holiday traffic.

Contractors completing work at SH6 underslip site.

Pending Work:

Some further work is also planned in the repair zone for the New Year to complete minor finishing works, and two reseals. This will see some shoulder closures and isolated short one-way sections controlled by traffic lights or manual stop/go – Waka Kotahi does not expect this work to create significant delays for road users.

Contractors had avoided doing resurfacing work on the alternative route between Nelson and Blenheim (SH63 St Arnaud and SH6 south of Nelson) to minimise disruption for traffic. With State Highway 6 reopening between Hira and the Rai Valley, we will be carrying out repairs where needed on these parts of the highway network before Christmas. Road users can expect some delays with traffic management in place operating under stop/go single lane closures.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 