Titahi Bay Development Plan Work Under Way

Monday, 19 December 2022, 11:51 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Changes are afoot for Titahi Bay Beach as a plan is developed to improve visitors’ experience and sense of safety.

In February and March 2023 there will be opportunities for the community to share their thoughts and ideas about what’s important to them about the popular Porirua beach. There will also be the opportunity to provide feedback on issues raised in the late 2021 community safety audit such as parking, landscaping, access, toilets, playgrounds, Arnold Park and other aspects of the beach and its surrounds.

Council will work on this project alongside mana whenua Ngāti Toa as the plan is developed.

"We are looking forward to working alongside Council on upgrades to Titahi Bay Beach," says Naomi Solomon, Pou Toa Matarau, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira.

"The Bay beach is an important place in our community and it’s great to see Council working in partnership with Ngāti Toa and our community to breathe some new life into the area."

The key messages gleaned from this consultation will form the next stage, which will be a concept development plan for the south end. There will be a further chance for the community to provide feedback on that plan later in 2023, the outcomes of which will be transferred to the Council’s Long-term Plan 2024-54 for implementation and funding.

Engagement on a concept development plan for the north end will commence in 2024.

The future use of Tireti Hall and a desire to make better use of the Bothamley Lane parking area will be topics included in the scope of the south end development, says Council chief executive Wendy Walker.

"Much of the planning for this has come from the safety audit and the need to renew assets such as the toilet block," she says.

"These were coupled with a general tone that Titahi Bay beach is tired and needs some attention.

"We’re really looking forward to hearing what our community has to say - everyone loves the Bay, so we want to get this right for future generations."

