Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Celebrates Progress In 2021-22 Annual Report

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Yesterday Hutt City Council formally adopted its 2021-22 Group Annual Report, which highlights progress in key areas despite a challenging year.

"It’s certainly been a busy 12 months," says Mayor Campbell Barry. "From extreme weather events testing our city’s resilience to ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on both our health and economy, the last year has been tough for many people in our city.

"I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made despite these challenges. We delivered $66 million of capital investment and have achieved some important milestones along the way. We started construction of Naenae Pool, became a Living Wage employer, and adopted our first carbon reduction plan.

"We also implemented our new rubbish and recycling service that is cheaper for 80% of our residents and has already seen a 25% increase in recycling collected at the kerbside."

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says that she is proud of the way Council has managed through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"2022 has been the first year that we’ve really lived and worked with COVID-19 in Aotearoa New Zealand. This has impacted our organisation and services throughout the year, but our staff continued to prioritise the wellbeing of our community and each other.

"It’s clear that our staff have immense pride and commitment to our community and that they are working to make a real difference to people’s lives here in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt. And we’re invested in their wellbeing so that we are able to support our core purpose - making sure our city and all of its people thrive."

Both the 2021-22 Annual Report and the summary version can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 