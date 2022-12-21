Don’t Let Your Dog Be The One That Kills A Kiwi This Summer

Auckland is home to 1.6 million humans, 130,000* dogs and, unbeknownst to many people, hundreds of kiwi.

Many of the islands in the Hauraki Gulf, along with some onshore areas like Tāwharanui and Shakespear Regional Park, are sanctuaries for kiwi and other protected wildlife. But despite most islands in the Hauraki Gulf having restrictions on dogs, every summer there are reports of dogs being sighted on islands like Rotoroa and Motutapu, both of which are home to kiwi.

This summer, Save the Kiwi is urging boaties who like to take their dogs out on the water with them, to understand where man’s best friend can go before they leave shore, so they – and their dogs – don’t get caught out.

“Over the summer holidays when we like to get out on the water more, many boaties take their dogs with them for the adventure too,” says Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey. “Unfortunately, this is also a time of the year when we hear reports of dogs on islands where kiwi live, which can threaten kiwi populations and other native wildlife.”

Kiwi don’t have breastplates and chest muscles to protect their internal organs like birds that fly do. This means just a gentle nudge from any dog, regardless of breed, size, or temperament, has the potential to crush its ribcage and internal organs, even if the dog isn’t being aggressive.

“When we say, ‘Any dog could kill a kiwi’, many owners respond by saying, ‘My dog would never do that because it’s well-trained, or it’s great with kids and animals, or it’s a chihuahua’,” says Ms Impey. “In fact, many dog owners think we’re attacking them, their dog, and their ability to control it. This simply isn’t the case, and many conservationists love dogs and are dog owners themselves. While it may be true that not ‘every’ dog would kill a kiwi, it is simply not a risk worth taking.”

A kiwi can live for 50 or more years and can lay up to 200 eggs in its lifetime. Dogs are particularly devastating to kiwi populations because they target adult birds, and in doing so wipe out the potential future generations of each one.

“When dogs come across interesting scents or movement they’ve never been exposed to, it’s instinctive and natural behaviour for them to investigate. Sometimes a dog will give chase and brutally maul a kiwi, but even an inquisitive nudge can be enough to fatally injure it.

“When a dog kills a kiwi, the bird dies a horrible, painful death. It really doesn’t matter whether a dog has intentionally or accidentally killed a kiwi, it’s one less kiwi in an already declining population, and it’s one brutal death that is absolutely avoidable.”

It’s not just kiwi that are at risk.

“Many of the Hauraki Gulf’s offshore sanctuaries are also home to protected shorebirds and seabirds like tōrea/variable oystercatcher and dotterel which are vulnerable to disturbance and predation by dogs,” says Ms Impey. “Kauri dieback is also absent from many islands, but dogs that have visited areas where kauri dieback is present could inadvertently spread the disease via their paws or coats.”

The best way to keep dogs away from kiwi and other protected species is to leave them at home or stick to the mainland where there are more places where dogs can run around. Where dogs are allowed, always keep them under control and know where they are at all times.

