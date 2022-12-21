Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Don’t Let Your Dog Be The One That Kills A Kiwi This Summer

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Save the Kiwi

Auckland is home to 1.6 million humans, 130,000* dogs and, unbeknownst to many people, hundreds of kiwi.

Many of the islands in the Hauraki Gulf, along with some onshore areas like Tāwharanui and Shakespear Regional Park, are sanctuaries for kiwi and other protected wildlife. But despite most islands in the Hauraki Gulf having restrictions on dogs, every summer there are reports of dogs being sighted on islands like Rotoroa and Motutapu, both of which are home to kiwi.

This summer, Save the Kiwi is urging boaties who like to take their dogs out on the water with them, to understand where man’s best friend can go before they leave shore, so they – and their dogs – don’t get caught out.

“Over the summer holidays when we like to get out on the water more, many boaties take their dogs with them for the adventure too,” says Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey. “Unfortunately, this is also a time of the year when we hear reports of dogs on islands where kiwi live, which can threaten kiwi populations and other native wildlife.”

Kiwi don’t have breastplates and chest muscles to protect their internal organs like birds that fly do. This means just a gentle nudge from any dog, regardless of breed, size, or temperament, has the potential to crush its ribcage and internal organs, even if the dog isn’t being aggressive.

“When we say, ‘Any dog could kill a kiwi’, many owners respond by saying, ‘My dog would never do that because it’s well-trained, or it’s great with kids and animals, or it’s a chihuahua’,” says Ms Impey. “In fact, many dog owners think we’re attacking them, their dog, and their ability to control it. This simply isn’t the case, and many conservationists love dogs and are dog owners themselves. While it may be true that not ‘every’ dog would kill a kiwi, it is simply not a risk worth taking.”

A kiwi can live for 50 or more years and can lay up to 200 eggs in its lifetime. Dogs are particularly devastating to kiwi populations because they target adult birds, and in doing so wipe out the potential future generations of each one.

“When dogs come across interesting scents or movement they’ve never been exposed to, it’s instinctive and natural behaviour for them to investigate. Sometimes a dog will give chase and brutally maul a kiwi, but even an inquisitive nudge can be enough to fatally injure it.

“When a dog kills a kiwi, the bird dies a horrible, painful death. It really doesn’t matter whether a dog has intentionally or accidentally killed a kiwi, it’s one less kiwi in an already declining population, and it’s one brutal death that is absolutely avoidable.”

It’s not just kiwi that are at risk.

“Many of the Hauraki Gulf’s offshore sanctuaries are also home to protected shorebirds and seabirds like tōrea/variable oystercatcher and dotterel which are vulnerable to disturbance and predation by dogs,” says Ms Impey. “Kauri dieback is also absent from many islands, but dogs that have visited areas where kauri dieback is present could inadvertently spread the disease via their paws or coats.”

The best way to keep dogs away from kiwi and other protected species is to leave them at home or stick to the mainland where there are more places where dogs can run around. Where dogs are allowed, always keep them under control and know where they are at all times.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Save the Kiwi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 