Horse Truck Roll-over, SH1 Waikouaiti Road- Waitati Road Near Dunedin

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a single vehicle roll-over on SH1 between Wilson and Stead Roads.

A horse truck has rolled over on Waikouaiti Road-Waitati Road, near Evansdale at about 6.11pm.

Two occupants of the vehicle have been taken to hospital via ambulance with moderate injuries.

Seven horses are on board and a vet has been called out to assist with their recovery.

The road is closed at the scene as both lanes are blocked.

Traffic will be diverted via Coast Road through Seacliff, however this road is not suitable for heavy vehicles and truck drivers are asked to avoid the route.

Other motorists are advised to delay their travel or avoid the area.

Police thank motorists for their patience.

© Scoop Media

