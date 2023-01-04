Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Storm Intensifies In The Coromandel

Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

The MetService and Waikato Regional Council have issued a warning that an intense five-day storm is likely to hit the Coromandel from today.

A severe weather warning for the Coromandel was issued by MetService at 10am this morning, Wednesday 4 January. Residents and holidaymakers are urged to make plans and act today before heavy rain and increasing gale-force, north-easterly winds arrive from late this afternoon.

Our Council’s Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler strongly advises everyone to err on the side of caution, and plan ahead to Sunday. “While there is still some uncertainty, five more days of north-easterly wind and rain on the Coromandel is likely to have a wide impact. So, we urge you to consider going to a safe, secure location, or even heading home today until the storm passes.

“The accumulation of rain by Saturday could see surface flooding, slips, road closures and power issues, so it is worth hatching a plan today to ensure no one is stuck or isolated,” Garry Towler says.

Keep checking the MetService website, Waka Kotahi and our Facebook page and website for regular updates.

Kia noho ora mai | Stay safe and well.

