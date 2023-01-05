Heavy Rain And Wind Lashing The Coromandel

A lot of rain has fallen on the Coromandel overnight and more is forecast through the day.

Our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler says, "Things are going to get worse before they improve so the advice is for everyone to stay where they are, avoid travel, stay away from the beaches, streams and rivers".

We're starting to get some information from our morning's rapid assessment of roads and other Council services:

The 309 Road CLOSED by a slip near the Coromandel Town end of the road.

Wharf Road, Coromandel Town - reports of water across the road.

State Highway 25/Wade Road near Whitianga - reports of water across the road.

Report any issues affecting our Council's roads to 07 868 0200.

We will update our Council website and Facebook page with news of any further roads or other Council services affected by the weather.

Contact Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency about issues on State Highways: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).

The heavy rain and wind warnings are still in place for the Coromandel. Check MetService New Zealand for the latest.

Rainfall last 24 hours as at 3am:

Castle Rock 155.0mm

Pinnacles 182.5mm

River Levels:

Kauaeranga River has hit 1st alarm 7.7m and rising but well below level where the SH25 spillway at Rhodes Park floods at 10.5m.

High tides:

Approx 7:15am and 7:20pm

Power Outages reported on Powerco:

Tapu 22 properties

Whangamata 206 properties

