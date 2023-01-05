Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain And Wind Lashing The Coromandel

Thursday, 5 January 2023, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

A lot of rain has fallen on the Coromandel overnight and more is forecast through the day.

Our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler says, "Things are going to get worse before they improve so the advice is for everyone to stay where they are, avoid travel, stay away from the beaches, streams and rivers".

We're starting to get some information from our morning's rapid assessment of roads and other Council services:

  • The 309 Road CLOSED by a slip near the Coromandel Town end of the road.
  • Wharf Road, Coromandel Town - reports of water across the road.
  • State Highway 25/Wade Road near Whitianga - reports of water across the road.

Report any issues affecting our Council's roads to 07 868 0200.

We will update our Council website and Facebook page with news of any further roads or other Council services affected by the weather.

Contact Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency about issues on State Highways: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).

The heavy rain and wind warnings are still in place for the Coromandel. Check MetService New Zealand for the latest.

Rainfall last 24 hours as at 3am:

  • Castle Rock 155.0mm
  • Pinnacles 182.5mm

River Levels:

Kauaeranga River has hit 1st alarm 7.7m and rising but well below level where the SH25 spillway at Rhodes Park floods at 10.5m.

High tides:

Approx 7:15am and 7:20pm

Power Outages reported on Powerco:

  • Tapu 22 properties
  • Whangamata 206 properties

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 