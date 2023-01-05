Heavy Rain Expected To Last Until Friday Afternoon

Heavy rain is forecast to continue for another 24 hours through to Friday afternoon.

MetService also advise that an additional 200mm of rain can be expected during this period, which will bring the total so far to over 400mm in just 72 hours.

With such a large amount of rain, high tide at 7pm this evening and again at 8am tomorrow morning will likely cause further flooding and additional road closures are likely.

Slips, fallen trees and continued power outages are also expected, so keep up to date on our Council website and Facebook page. We post updates as soon as they are verified.

If you can delay any travel tonight, please do so and reassess in the morning once our staff and contractors have completed a rapid impact assessment.

For those planning to head on to the Coromandel over the weekend, make sure you check our Facebook page, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and MetService New Zealand pages before you depart to avoid possible delays.

© Scoop Media

