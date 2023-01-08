More Bad Weather Next Week As Another Ex-tropical Looms

Our district's respite from ex-tropical cyclones this summer may be short lived, with another one is due to arrive next Tuesday 10 January.

This event has potential to have a greater impact along our eastern coastlines and contains a lot of rain and wind as well.

Our Emergency staff are meeting with MetService, Waikato Regional Council and coastal scientists this afternoon to assess what might happen, we will update you again early this evening.

For those planning to head on to the Coromandel over the next week, make sure you check our Facebook page, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and MetService New Zealand pages before you depart to avoid possible delays.

