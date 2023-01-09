Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Presents Series Of ‘Wheely’ Fun Activities For Summer

Monday, 9 January 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

It’s time to set your bike free from the garage and get on a roll this summer with a jam-packed calendar of events in this year’s Ride Summertime Rolls series from NPDC’s Let’s Go team.

The annual programme features a series of fun activities aimed at getting people out enjoying their bikes, scooters or inline skates.

This summer there is a range of new events, as well as the return of some due to popular demand.

“If it’s been a while since you’ve ridden a bike and you’d like to rebuild your skills and confidence, the Returning Riders event on the 18 January would be a great one to register for,” says NPDC Let’s Go Adviser, Nadine Ord.

“We’re also bringing back some favourites from previous years such as Frocks on Bikes and Race the City – an awesome evening event in New Plymouth’s city centre.” she adds.

Other events include Play Bike days for primary school children in Inglewood, Waitara and New Plymouth, a Walkway History Ride, the Twilight Coastal Cruise & Picnic and the Mangamahoe Explorer Ride hosted by New Plymouth Mountain Bikers.

All 13 events are free to attend, some have limited numbers and you also may need to register in advance.

January

  • Wednesday 18 January: Returning Riders: 5:30pm to 6:15pm, Central School.
  • Thursday 19 January: Bikes and Brews: 5:30pm to 7pm, Shining Peak.
  • Sunday 22 January: Walkway History Ride: 1:00pm-3:00pm, Pioneer Park, Breakwater Road.

February

  • Wednesday 1 February: Returning Riders: 5:30pm to 6:15pm, Central School.
  • Sunday 12 February: Bike Park Fun Day: 10:00am to 12:00pm. Taranaki Velodrome & Bike Park
  • Friday 17 February: Race the City: Registrations at 6:00pm, racing from 6:30pm. Numbers limited.
  • Play Bike:

o Inglewood Primary, 4:00pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday 15 February

o St John Bosco, 4:00pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday 16 February

o Waitara Central School, 4:00pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday 22 February

  • Thursday 16 February. Bikes and Brews: 5:30pm to 7:00pm, Shining Peak.
  • Tuesday 21 February. Frocks on Bikes: 5:30pm to 7:30pm, Wind Wand Car Park
  • Thursday 23 February. Twilight Coastal Cruise & Picnic: 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wind Wand
  • Tuesday 28 February. Mangamahoe Explorer Ride: 5:30pm, Plantation Road Car Park.

Go to Ride Summertime Rolls on the council’s website (npdc.govt.nz) for programme details and to register.

Fast Facts

  • Let’s Go provides a range of initatives and projects aimed at encouraging people choose more sustainable modes of transport.
  • We work with businesses to deliver sustainable travel plans and run events such as the month long Fresh Air Challenge.

