Heed Warnings: Prepare For Cyclone Hale Tonight

All residents and holiday makers are urged to find somewhere safe and secure tonight as Cyclone Hale is poised to slam directly onto the Coromandel late tonight. Be prepared to hunker down for 24 hours or longer.

“Use the time today to stock up on supplies, tie down outside furniture, clear drains and set up to be safe by dark,” says our Council’s Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

“Over 230mm of rain, severe gales with gusts of over 100km/hr, huge seas and storm surges are all in the mix. So heed the warnings, don’t be complacent,” he says.

Mayor Len Salt added to the warning advising that “tomorrow morning will likely dawn with slips, road closures and power outages, so avoid any travel until you have checked on the road conditions. Stay off the beaches and away from waterways, they will be dangerous, especially around high tide at 10am.”

We will provide updates as the come to hand.

