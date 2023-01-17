Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Draft Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Fisheries New Zealand is inviting people to have their say on a draft Fisheries Plan to help restore and protect the Hauraki Gulf.

Director Fisheries Management, Emma Taylor, says this is one of the key long-term fisheries management actions in the Government’s strategy, Revitalising the Gulf, which seeks to restore the waiora and mauri of one of New Zealand’s most important marine environments.

“The draft Fisheries Plan has three outcomes focussed on the environment, sustainable utilisation, and better governance, and includes new approaches for managing fisheries in the Hauraki Gulf.

“It seeks to support sustainable fisheries and the recovery and protection of key habitats and species, as well as encouraging greater local input to strengthen fisheries management and support a healthier Gulf for generations to come.”

The draft Plan proposes a range of integrated management actions including:

  • removing bottom trawl and Danish seine fishing except within limited areas or "trawl corridors" (subject to further consultation by mid-2023).
  • improved management of scallop fisheries in the Hauraki Gulf.
  • restoring fisheries abundance to address localised depletion.
  • reviewing the management of intertidal harvesting.
  • supporting greater mana whenua and regional participation in fisheries management.

“Underlying these proposals is a commitment to an ecosystems-based fisheries management approach. We recognise that all species in the fishery are connected and interdependent and this is reflected in the draft Plan.”

The draft Plan will be supported by the development of fisheries indicators and a monitoring framework to measure progress over time. If approved, it will be New Zealand’s first area-based fisheries plan.

“We encourage everybody with an interest in this national taonga to read the proposals and provide feedback.”

Consultation begins today, 17 January 2023 and will close at 5.00pm on 3 March 2023.

More information, including how to submit feedback, is available at: mpi.govt.nz/draft-hauraki-gulf-fisheries-plan

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fraught Journey Back To The Centre


Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...
More>>



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 