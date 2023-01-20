Fast-track Panel Approves New Courthouse In Tauranga

An independent panel has given the go-ahead for the Tauranga Innovative Courthouse.

The Minister of Justice applied under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 to allocate land for, and to build, a new courthouse in central Tauranga.

The Minister made a notice of requirement application, which was referred to an expert consenting panel. The application included an archaeological assessment of the project site, as well as transport, infrastructure, urban design and landscape assessments.

The expert consenting panel has made a set of recommendations, subject to conditions.

The decision comes 82 working days after the project was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). This excludes seven working days the notice of requirement was suspended at the request of the Requiring Authority, the Minister for Justice.

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

