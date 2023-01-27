Omoto, SH7, Highway Closure Pre Waitangi Weekend, Friday, 3 February

People who drive between Greymouth and Stillwater on SH7 will have to take the Taylorville side of the Grey River on Friday, 3 February for four hours.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will close the highway between 10 am and 2 pm (after the school bus runs and before the end of the school day) at Omoto that day, affecting the route between Greymouth and Stillwater.

A detour via Taylorville Road will be in place for vehicles but HPMV and overweight vehicles/ trucks must use SH7 so will need to plan their journeys around the four-hour closure, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

“Although the detour route is not much longer than the SH7 route, anyone travelling from Kaiata will need to backtrack to Stillwater, adding 20 minutes to their normal direct route to Greymouth,” she says.

The work involved is highway surface remediation and the removal of a manhole.

The closure is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if it is wet. Check https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for updates.

Waka Kotahi thanks all regular users of this highway for their patience while the road work is completed at Omoto.

